Insider Selling: Fox Co. (NYSE:FOX) Insider Sells 35,704 Shares of Stock

Fox Co. (NYSE:FOX) insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04.

FOX stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. 48,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,551. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

