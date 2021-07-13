Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GLPI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GLPI) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00.
NYSE:GLPI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.12. 533,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,208. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $48.92.
About Gaming and Leisure Properties
See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.