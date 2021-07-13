Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNLN) CFO Sells 21,650 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNLN) CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00.

NYSE GNLN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,657. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

