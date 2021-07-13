Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 15,907 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:HARP) major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 15,907 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $321,003.26. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of HARP stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,315. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.