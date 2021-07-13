Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NYSE:PI) CRO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NYSE:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $78,840.00.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,990 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $147,975.10.

PI stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

