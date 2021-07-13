Insider Selling: Inogen, Inc. (NYSE:INGN) Director Sells 7,087 Shares of Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NYSE:INGN) Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47.

Shares of INGN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.42. 182,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,965. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $71.57.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

