Insider Selling: Inogen, Inc. (NYSE:INGN) Director Sells 7,087 Shares of Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NYSE:INGN) Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47.
Shares of INGN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.42. 182,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,965. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $71.57.
About Inogen
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.