Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:NTLA) Director Sells 201,725 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 201,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $17,558,144.00.

NTLA stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.66. 13,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,971. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

