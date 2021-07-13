Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $281,650.00.

KRTX stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.87. 160,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,345. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

