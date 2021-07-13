Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $281,650.00.
KRTX stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.87. 160,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,345. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.
About Karuna Therapeutics
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.