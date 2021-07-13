Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NYSE:KVHI) COO Sells 2,971 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NYSE:KVHI) COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,971 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $40,791.83.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

