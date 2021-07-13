Insider Selling: McGrath RentCorp (NYSE:MGRC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NYSE:MGRC) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00.

MGRC stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

