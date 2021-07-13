Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Major Shareholder Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) major shareholder Eugene Nonko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, May 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,304,085.12.

MAX opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -246.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

