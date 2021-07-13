Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NYSE:NWPX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NYSE:NWPX) Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00.

NWPX opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.