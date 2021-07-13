Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NYSE:OKTA) CAO Sells 4,687 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NYSE:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $1,059,121.39.

OKTA stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.93. The stock had a trading volume of 74,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,795. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

