Insider Selling: Oncorus, Inc. (NYSE:ONCR) SVP Sells 23,555 Shares of Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NYSE:ONCR) SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $392,897.40.

ONCR stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Oncorus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

