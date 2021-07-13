Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Major Shareholder Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,094,940.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OTRK traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 2,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,494. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $99.89.
About Ontrak
Featured Story: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.