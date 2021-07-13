Insider Selling: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) Insider Sells 156,504 Shares of Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) insider George Craig Shapiro sold 156,504 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $29,735.76.

On Friday, May 28th, George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, George Craig Shapiro sold 300,800 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total transaction of $39,104.00.

BPSR stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

