Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Selina Tobaccowala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

