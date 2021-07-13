Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 299,027 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 299,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $23,339,057.35. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of SDGR stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,561. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.
About Schrödinger
Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.