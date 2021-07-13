Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 299,027 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 299,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $23,339,057.35. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,561. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

