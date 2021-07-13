Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NYSE:STTK) CEO Sells 20,170 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NYSE:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 20,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $515,343.50.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

