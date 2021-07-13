Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) President Sells 6,340 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80.

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 892,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,525. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

