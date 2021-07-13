Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NYSE:SNPS) CEO Sells 7,040 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NYSE:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40.

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.56. 457,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,493. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.82 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

