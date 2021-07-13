Insider Selling: Talend S.A. (NYSE:TLND) CFO Sells 2,235 Shares of Stock

Talend S.A. (NYSE:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80.

Talend stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 115,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,126. Talend S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

Get Talend alerts:

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.