Insider Selling: The Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBBK) Director Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBBK) Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00.
TBBK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 287,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,167. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.70.
About The Bancorp
Recommended Story: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.