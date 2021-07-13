Insider Selling: The Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBBK) Director Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBBK) Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00.

TBBK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 287,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,167. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

