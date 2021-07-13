Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) Major Shareholder Sells 1,838,704 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VRM stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,539. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

