Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Up 75.6% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $8,295.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 75.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00053019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00885388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,124,446 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

