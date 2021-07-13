Insureum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155,001.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $155,001.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00894235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005419 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

