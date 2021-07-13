Intellectus Partners LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Kiromic BioPharma worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRBP opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

