Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

NYSE T opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

