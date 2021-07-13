Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

