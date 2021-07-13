InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,102. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.60.

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

