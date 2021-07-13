Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.32. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

