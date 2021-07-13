Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $959.05 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $566.21 and a twelve month high of $960.87. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $868.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

