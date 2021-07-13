Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Invesco in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

