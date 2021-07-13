Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $14.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

ISBC stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,736,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 437,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

