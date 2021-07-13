Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 1,186.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,949 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.18% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.56.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

