IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Stake Lessened by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,444 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after buying an additional 173,249 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,534,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after buying an additional 86,722 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,572,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 147,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter.

MNA stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46.

