IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 3.2% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.15. 10,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.60 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.