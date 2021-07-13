Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:IRWD) CEO Sells $21,021.00 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $21,021.00.

IRWD opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.