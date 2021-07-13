iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,376,521 shares.The stock last traded at $57.40 and had previously closed at $57.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,401,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,304,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter.

