iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lessened by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,929,276. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

