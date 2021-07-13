iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,707 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 921% compared to the typical daily volume of 559 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.13. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

