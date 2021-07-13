iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Raised by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.