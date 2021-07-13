iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Position Decreased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

IGV stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.70. 854,337 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.25.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

