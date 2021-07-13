iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.45 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

