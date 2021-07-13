iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.