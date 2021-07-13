iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $849,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.60. 100,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.76 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

