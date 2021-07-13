Islet Management LP Takes Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

AGC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.