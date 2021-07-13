Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,621 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $1,934,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $124.31. The company had a trading volume of 234,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.