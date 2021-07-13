Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

PAGS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,422. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

