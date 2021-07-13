Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 1,319 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,795. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 295.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

